Comerica Bank Takes $423,000 Position in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in MyoKardia by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,166,000 after acquiring an additional 933,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MyoKardia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,039,000 after purchasing an additional 532,583 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in MyoKardia by 103.2% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 704,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,020,000 after purchasing an additional 357,591 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in MyoKardia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,526,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MyoKardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,723,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MyoKardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MyoKardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.09.

MYOK opened at $224.91 on Friday. MyoKardia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MyoKardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

