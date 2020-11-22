Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $45.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

