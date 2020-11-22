Comerica Bank Sells 416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $45.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

