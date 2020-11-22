Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 1,897 MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYOK. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MyoKardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MyoKardia by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MyoKardia by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MyoKardia by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MyoKardia by 29.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $224.91 on Friday. MyoKardia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MyoKardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.09.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

