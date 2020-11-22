Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.90. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock worth $897,272,050 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

