Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avantor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock valued at $897,272,050 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

Avantor stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.