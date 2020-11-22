Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $59,572,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.89 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, and anemia management in the United States. The company markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women.

