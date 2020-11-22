AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 4,390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $59,572,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

AMAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.65 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of AMAG opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.89. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, and anemia management in the United States. The company markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and Vyleesi (bremelanotide), an auto-injector device for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women.

