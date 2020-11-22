Comerica Bank Has $437,000 Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Insurance worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 63,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In other Universal Insurance news, insider Jon Springer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UVE. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

UVE stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $453.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.