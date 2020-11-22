Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 340.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Jon Springer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,781.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UVE opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.09 million, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

