Comerica Bank Buys 2,839 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 360.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 632,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 494,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

