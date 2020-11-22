Comerica Bank Sells 3,744 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.