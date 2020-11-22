Comerica Bank Takes $439,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

FLGT opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.36 and a beta of 1.75. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,450.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,142 shares of company stock worth $5,013,199. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

