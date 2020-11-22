Comerica Bank Sells 3,744 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Vistra by 6.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 46.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,659,000 after purchasing an additional 596,348 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

