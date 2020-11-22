Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.