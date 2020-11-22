Comerica Bank Acquires 567 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 47,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

VOYA stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

