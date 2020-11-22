IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $137.86 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

