Comerica Bank Has $464,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

