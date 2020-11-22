Comerica Bank Purchases 432 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

