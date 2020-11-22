Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 425.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $145.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

