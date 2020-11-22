Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Buy

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $40,128.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,791,527.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,071,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $1,157,138 in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

