Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 2.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $123.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather Preston purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,326.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $377,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,400,215 shares of company stock valued at $107,959,617. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after buying an additional 587,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,228,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,912,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 107,968 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,503,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

