Lal Family Partners Lp Sells 2,000,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $240.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

