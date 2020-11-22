Lal Family Partners Lp Sells 2,000,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $240.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.