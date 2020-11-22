Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Decreases By 13.3%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMPLY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JMPLY opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

