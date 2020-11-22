Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:BEDU opened at $6.47 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.
