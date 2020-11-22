Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $6.47 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEDU. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

