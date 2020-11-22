electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 886,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ECOR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

