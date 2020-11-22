Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

PPC opened at $18.62 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.