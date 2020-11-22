Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $634,743.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,959,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,511,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total value of $21,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,711 shares of company stock valued at $67,289,613. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $119.47.

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

