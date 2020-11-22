Comerica Bank Has $497,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 328,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.