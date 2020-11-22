Comerica Bank Has $497,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 328,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $59.25.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc.
Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc.
Comerica Bank Has $497,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Comerica Bank Has $497,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank Acquires 284 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Comerica Bank Acquires 284 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Comerica Bank Has $506,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Comerica Bank Has $506,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report