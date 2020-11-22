Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,336,000 after buying an additional 454,074 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 102,971 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 328,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.