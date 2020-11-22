Comerica Bank Acquires 284 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,697,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,337,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,879,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $167.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.87, a P/E/G ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.10.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,926.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,127. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.