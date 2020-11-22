Comerica Bank Has $506,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $167.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.87, a P/E/G ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.10.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,926.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $460,017.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,188,521.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,127. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

