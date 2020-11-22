Comerica Bank Purchases 4,544 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

