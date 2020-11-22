Comerica Bank Acquires 621 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 484.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 103,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.19 million, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCRI. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

