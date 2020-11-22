Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Washington State Investment Board bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $153,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 870,322 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $6,939,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $5,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $19.99 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

