Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

