Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687,542 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 156.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,624 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,310,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 195,466 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

