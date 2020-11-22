Comerica Bank Has $529,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 180.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 129.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

