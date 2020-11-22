Comerica Bank Has $529,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

STNE stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

