Comerica Bank Has $529,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $74.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

