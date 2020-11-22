10,500 Shares in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 275.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REFR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.09. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.