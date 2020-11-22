Comerica Bank Purchases 432 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $74.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

