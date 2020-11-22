Comerica Bank Purchases 432 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $74.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

