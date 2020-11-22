Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 70,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 103.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 118.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,291. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,125 shares of company stock valued at $109,144. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

