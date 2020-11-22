Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,125 shares of company stock valued at $109,144 over the last 90 days. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.28 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

