11,104 Shares in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 478,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 201,768 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 80,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,840.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.62.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

