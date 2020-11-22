Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 478,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 201,768 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $210,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.62.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co.
Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc.
Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc.
Comerica Bank Has $497,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Comerica Bank Has $497,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank Acquires 284 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Comerica Bank Acquires 284 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Comerica Bank Has $506,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Comerica Bank Has $506,000 Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report