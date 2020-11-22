Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 24,048 Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Bristow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,503,615 shares of company stock valued at $34,782,003.

NASDAQ:VTOL opened at $23.56 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $35.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36).

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

