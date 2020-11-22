Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.30 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 97.93 and a quick ratio of 97.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

