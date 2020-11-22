Comerica Bank Sells 606 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,868,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 367,221 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Raymond James increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.83, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,550.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,639,016 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

