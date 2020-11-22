Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth $105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Macerich by 102.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Macerich by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MAC stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

